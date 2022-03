RICHMOND COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is investigating a missing teen.

Ja’Maijh Turner, age 15, was last seen on Wednesday after getting off the school bus from Hephzibah High School.

Turner’s mother says she was laying down in the house and asked Ja’Maijh father of her whereabouts. The father nor step mom had seen her.

Ja’Maijh’s phone was last pinged at 1404 Wrightsboro Road.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.