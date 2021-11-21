Richmond County authorities looking for robbery by sudden snatch suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help looking for a suspect wanted for Robbery by Sudden Snatch. Two incidents are connected to the suspect. They took place on November 20 at 4:55 p.m. and 5:05 P.M. They happened at the Family Dollar, located at 1801 Kissingbower Road and the Dollar General, located at 2549 Deans Bridge Road. The pictured individual appears to be the same suspect from at least two other Robbery incidents in the past week. That person is on video wearing the same hat and glasses at all 4 incident locations.

Anyone with any information concerning this suspect should contact Inv. Joshua Anderson 706-821-1440, or On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.