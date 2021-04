AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Maxwell House Apartments on Greene Street on April 27th, in reference to a suspicious death.

Upon arrival, deputies found 38-year old Amanda Shetrone dead in the home of Alaric Smith.

Investigators along with the Coroner’s office determined Shetrone had been deceased for more than a day.

Investigators charged Smith with Concealing a Death.

Further charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.