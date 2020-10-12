Richmond Co. opens up Bell Auditorium for early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Early Voting in Georgia begins today and Richmond County opened up the Bell Auditorium in anticipation of a large turnout…And they were not wrong.

The line wrapped all the way around to the James Brown Arena when doors opened at 8:30 AM.

Voters say it’s moving fast, but staying steady.

Voter Theresa Price, says, “Rain or shine, I will be out here. So, I have my lawn chair, I have my rain jacket and my face shield.”

Price came prepared. Along with her photo ID, that’s all she needs…. well maybe not the lawn chair, but even with long lines, some waiting an hour, they came to exercise their right… and they all have their own reason.

Voter, Paul T. Sylas, says, “My ancestors, fought, they marched, they sung, they got beat.”

Familial ties broken by the pandemic gave motivation for Price to cast her ballot.

“I just hope to see my mother again who’s in New York and they were hit very hard with it, and I’m proud that the leadership in that state shut down their city,” says Price.

The Board of Elections set up 50 machines inside, socially distanced. Executive Director, Lynn Bailey, estimates 9 thousand people to vote…. and that’s just for today.

“We’re energized as a community, a country, if you will about this election, and I think what we’re seeing today is a testament to that energy,” says Bailey.

Price says, “I am very proud of the city of Augusta. Very Proud.”

Doors are open Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 5:00 here at the Bell Auditorium.

Here are some dates, times, and locations for early voting in Richmond County:

Monday-Friday until election day : Bell Auditorium @ 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

: Bell Auditorium @ 8:30 AM-5:00 PM Saturday, October 24th : Bell Auditorium, Warren Road Gym, Henry Brigham Community Center, and Diamond Lakes Regional Park @ 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

: Bell Auditorium, Warren Road Gym, Henry Brigham Community Center, and Diamond Lakes Regional Park @ 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Sunday, October 25th : Bell Auditorium @ 9-4

: Bell Auditorium @ 9-4 Monday-Friday starting October 26th : Bell Auditorium, Warren Road Gym, Henry Brigham Community Center, and Diamond Lakes Regional Park @ 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

: Bell Auditorium, Warren Road Gym, Henry Brigham Community Center, and Diamond Lakes Regional Park @ 8:30 AM-6:00 PM Election Day: precinct specific 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

You can find your precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State “my voter” page. It also gives you driving directions and a sample ballot.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is the first day of early voting in the state of Georgia. With new guidelines put in place, the Richmond County Board of Elections predicts the process might be slow. So, they set up at the Bell Auditorium.

They set up at this venue they can fit 50 machines to socially distance and hopefully speed that process up as much as possible.

There are plexiglass shields where poll workers will sit. All you need is a photo ID and a face covering.

Voters with absentee ballots who want to go to the machines must surrender their ballots. It is recommended that you call.

It is also recommended to take advantage of early voting because election day will look a little different.

Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, Lynn Bailey, says, “on election day, you are precinct specific, so you can’t go just anywhere you want to. I mean you can, but it’s going to slow you up because you are going to step aside and vote a provisional ballot which will slow you up and all the people behind you. So again, I think it goes back to being a good citizen, being aware of where your polling place is and go to that place on election day to cast your ballot.”

You can find your precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State “my voter” page. It also gives you driving directions and a sample ballot.

There’s a lot on the ballot. It is not required to cast a vote for each race if you choose not to.

This year is a rare occasion with two U.S. Senators on the ballot. There is, of course, the presidential race.

You do not have to vote with the candidates that fall in line with your party. If you change your mind, it is recommended to call the Board of Elections and cancel.

“If you come to the polling place without having cancelled your ballot, or without bringing your ballot with you to the polling place to trade in, you’re going to have to step aside,” says Bailey. “A phone call is going to be made to our office because we have to resolve this one ballot that we’ve already sent you before we can put you in a voting booth to vote another one. I mean it only makes sense.”



Long lines at the Bell Auditorium for early voting.

On election day, you must vote at your local precinct.

