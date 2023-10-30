RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office are in the early stages of an investigation after a body has been found in a shallow grave.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the body was found behind a residence on the 800 block of Heard Avenue.

Authorities say they are treating this investigation as a suspicious death.

The Coroner’s Office states that an autopsy has been scheduled and a positive ID has to be made.

Authorities say there is no new information at this time, and this investigation is in the early stages.