AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two pedestrian fatalities that occurred Friday night.

35-year old, April Nicole Harrod, of 3100 block Mike Padgett Highway was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Mike Padgett.

Harrod was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m.

60-year-old, Tommy West Jr., of the 3000 block Jessie Way was struck by a vehicle on Peach Orchard Road at Byrd Road.

West was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:11 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.