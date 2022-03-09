AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) —Middle school students in both Richmond and Columbia counties will be getting a firsthand look at financial literacy and personal finance.



” Think about credit, debt, savings, choices. All that kind of content,” President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Georgia John Hancock said.



Tuesday, both the Columbia and Richmond County School Systems voted to approve construction of a $4.5 million dollar Junior Achievement Discovery Center.



It will teach students financial literacy and real-life skills like entrepreneurship career readiness.



” Giving that real life scenario for that child to be an adult for the day. Owning a business and watching all the different components come together is the experience of JA discovery center,” Richmond County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said.



Smaller school districts would also be able to use the JA discovery center.



The discovery center will also include BizTown which will allow business in the Augusta area to be a part of the experience as well.



” We don’t use fake businesses or anything like that. The kids actually work and have their experience in a simulated space with real life businesses. Banks, retailers, manufacturers, restaurants the whole bit. So, there’s a lot of opportunities for businesses in that regard,” Hancock said.



Both Columbia and Richmond County Schools will share the cost of construction.



The discovery center is expected to open in September of 2023.