Richmond Academy Principal addresses recent multiple threats against school

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Academy of Richmond County (ARC) received multiple violent threats the past several days.

The principal of that high school, Mr. Jason Medlin, released the following statement:

ARC Families,

Thank you for your support and concern as we worked to resolve the threats made against our school over the last week. The individual believed to be responsible for making the threats on social media has been identified and taken into custody. Please know that we take every threat seriously and investigate thoroughly. Students who make threats and participate in disruptive activities create significant distractions in the learning environment. The Academy of Richmond County and The Richmond County School System will not tolerate these and other disruptions, and the consequences of these actions will be heavy.

Any student caught participating in these activities will receive consequences based on the Richmond County Board of Education Code of Student Conduct and Discipline and applicable laws.

Please have a conversation with your student, monitor their social media activity, and check their belongings. Please report any concerning activity to the school immediately or contact our TipLine at 706-828-1077.

Our teachers and administrators work diligently to provide the high-quality education you should expect from our school. We are committed to providing a safe, secure learning environment for all our students. Help us ensure that our students and staff can stay focused on student success.

Jason Medin, Principal, ARC