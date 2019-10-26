Richland Avenue Walgreens location in Aiken closing in November

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Richland Avenue Walgreens in Aiken is closing on November 13.

“Walgreens has operated this store for about 10 years and the decision to close it was not easy,” officials said in a news release.

Prescription at Walgreens will automatically transfer to the store at 2191 Whiskey Road.

“We expect to place the majority of that store’s employees in jobs at other area stores,” officials added.

We’re told pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.