AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The RCSO still needs the public’s help in an unsolved murder.

Dwayne Lane was found murdered in his home on the 2100 block of Bayvale Drive in Augusta on December 30th, 2019.

The Family of Dwayne Lane is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death. An additional amount of $1000 has been added to the reward bringing the amount to $1500.