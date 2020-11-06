Revenue projections raised as Augusta looks to balance budget

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) New budget proposals for Augusta takes away a half a million-dollar cut for the Sheriff’s office, while adding one million dollars to the anticipated tax revenues the city hopes to collect next year.

I don’t have a feel-good feeling when it comes to projections spending money, we don’t have in the bank is always an issue with me,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

But finance officials say they feel better about sales and car taxes now than they did when they started on the budget several week ago.

“The data is coming in shows that those collections are beginning to recover,” said Finance Department Director Donna Williams.

Now gone from the administrator’s recommendations are the more than one point two million dollars in spending cuts for city departments.

Cuts Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom would like to see., because he’s wants a 25 percent reduction in business and liquor license fees, because the impacts of COVID, but that would cost the city about one point three million in revenue.

“Now that one point two is not even in the presentation honestly it was a wash based on helping the community versus the cuts within the department,” said Frantom.

Still in the presentation taking two point five million dollars from reserves, commissioners seemed in agreement to use that amount to get the budget balanced In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.

Commissioners have set November 17th as the date to approve the budget but with so many questions still swirling city leaders are looking at one more budget workshop next week.