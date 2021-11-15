Rev. Jesse Jackson expected to attend Ahmaud Arbery killing trial following ‘no more black pastors’ comment from the defense

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – The Ahmaud Arbery killing trial continues Monday in South Georgia.

According to CNN.com, civil rights leader, Rev. Jesse Jackson, plans to attend the court proceedings in a show of support for the Arbery family.

Last Wednesday, Rev. Al Sharpton was in in the courtroom to support the Arbery family. Kevin Gough, an attorney for one of the defendants told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley that he was concerned Sharpton’s presence in court.

“Obviously there’s only so many pastors they can have,” Gough said. “And if their pastor’s Al Sharpton right now that’s fine, but then that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here … sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jurors in this case.”

William “Roddie” Bryan, who along with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael is charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, killing.

25-year-old Arbery was chased and fatally shot after the defendants spotted him running in their neighborhood in Brunswick.