GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The work is never done for retired military veteran, Tony Matthews.

Matthews is known around town for doing charity work around the community.

His latest project? Cleaning up Beard-Young Cemetery on Bakers Place Road in Columbia County.

“I have driven by this cemetery for years and watched it get worse over time with leaves, trees falling, you name it, and I thought I’d get a few people together to get a plan to actually clean this cemetery up. I’ve spoken with the family members, and they’re ok with it,” says Matthews.

This is just the start of a very large project.

With the amount of history behind the cemetery, Mathews thinks it’s important to restore the site, so people know that it’s there.

“I believe it’s an all African-American Cemetery from the 1900’s, and I believe it is one of the first actual burials here. There are some military guys here as well, and you know me, when it comes to veterans, I’m all about veterans and taking care of things I can,” says Matthews.

The goal is to come out and work on the cemetery once a month.

“I want it to look green. I want this place to look as green as possible. If the leaves fall, we’ll be over here to clean it up. We’re going to constantly maintain the presence of this cemetery as much as we can. We just have to get a good start,” says Matthews.

Now, Mathews is asking for help from the community.

He created a Go Fund Me page to help with some of the work that needs to be done on the property, but he’s committed to working on Beard-Young Cemetery until the job is done.

“Just imagine if one of your family members were here. I think you would like to have your family members cemetery clean and maintained. If you got it in your heart to help, help us fund this clean up. If you have it in your heart to come out and help us clean, we’d appreciate it. Thank you,” says Matthews.