Results of an Aiken County Schools parent survey on masks, vaccines are in

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- The results of a survey on mask and vaccine mandates sent out to Aiken County parents last week are in.

Out of 33,000 surveys sent out, more than 11,000 parents responded.

When asked of they would support a mask mandate more than 64% said yes. Only 34% said no.

When asked if they would support mandatory vaccines parents overwhelmingly said no at 62%. A low 37% said yes.

Chairman of the Board of Education, Dr. John Bradley said the response was a little unexpected.

“I expected it to be more in favor than not. The degree to which they were in favor was a little surprising to me.”

Bradley told NewsChannel 6 that they plan to use the results to support the resolution the school board is sending to the state asking for these mandates to be a local decision.

“The school board members are elected just like legislature. And I think they should be left to run schools and the legislature should do other things. So, you know, I feel like they are infringing on our authority a little bit,” he said.