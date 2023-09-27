AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF )- They’re ready to play ball again at Diamond Lakes. Drainage issues and bathroom problems that plagued the park, are a thing of the past.

“They have been opened up parks and recreation and Augusta sports council had a large military softball tournament out there about 120 teams that started on today so the towers are up and operational and the restroom facilities are being used” said Ron Lampkin central services director.

Now that everything is up and running, the park can get back to hosting tournaments and games throughout the year.

“The problem itself was not the restroom it was more the drainage system for the storm water that entered into the viewing deck of the scoring towers above the restrooms the pimping and drains were leaking into the building”

City leaders knew this upgrade was long overdue.

“Diamond Lakes is one of our signature parks those towers had been down for a while problem about five to six years so it was due time to get that issue corrected and get those towers up to standard”

Lampkin says although it took a while to repair this issue they’re prepared for the many events ahead.