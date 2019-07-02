Resource Officer will be assigned to Aiken Intermediate School

Next month, middle school will look a little different in Aiken County.

7th and 8th graders will go to either Kennedy or Schofield and what was Aiken Middle School will become Aiken Intermediate School for sixth grade.

The Aiken County School board approved the addition of a resource officer dedicated to Aiken Intermediate School and right now, the Department of Pubic Safety is looking for the best person for the job.

Youth Services’ division Captain Maryann Burgess says the officer will have to wear many hats. He or she will have to be mom one day, dad the next, and the law when necessary.

“I look forward to having that new position with a school resource officer because it is an age where they need a little more assistance in managing that transition from elementary into middle school,” Captain Burgess says.

Captain Burgess continues to see juveniles come through the legal systems. Most notably, teens facing gun related charges. She emphasizes, even just one positive adult influence can make a difference in a young person’s life. Captain Burgess hopes that the resource officer will be able to do that for the kids at Aiken Intermediate before they reach their teenage years.

The first day of the 2019-2020 school year is August 19th in Aiken County.