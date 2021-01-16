Residents report long wait times for setting up appointments for vaccines; more workers expected to take calls

DON’T PUBLISH

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — A number of seniors use computers and other devices, but for some, they rely on the phone to take care of business, including making appointments. The vaccine roll-out is proving to make that difficult but a solution is in place that could make the process run more smoothly.

“The largest obstacle is still the number of vaccines, particularly the number of first doses that enter the state from the federal government,” Interim Public Health Director for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

Many of you contacted me on social media, sharing the issues you are having when trying to register for vaccines. Some of those issues including not be able to speak with someone at the dedicated telephone helpline for seniors.

“If you’re going to have people call in have enough people to man the phone calls because you would expect that you’re going to get a lot of phone calls,” one Aiken resident said.

“We are experiencing very high wait times right now. We’re working to decrease those,” Dr. Traxler added.

State health officials say they have been inundated with calls since the next phase of the roll-out happened Wednesday morning. “We had more than 5,000 people calling into our Care Line at once. Just to put that in perspective, that is just shy of the total number of calls that they handle for us in an average week, the entire week,” Dr. Traxler shared. An average call volume is just larger than that at about 8,000 calls a week.

Now, the agency is placing more boots on the ground to help expand its operations. “We’ve contracted with a vendor to double the number of dedicated call center operators. It brings the total call center team members from 30 to 61,” Dr. Traxler said.

They are also making changes to the way the calls flow into the call center for better efficiency.

A coordination effort is also underway with emergency management officials to activate its emergency line to help with the overflow.

“I don’t have an estimate for what that will do in terms of time for decreasing the wait time. We are doing everything we can to get to everyone as fast as we can, but also to provide all the entire information that they need when talking to them,” Dr. Traxler added.