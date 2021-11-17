Residents living near Rocky Creek told to stay indoors, strong odor coming from the water

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency is strongly advising the public in the area of Rocky Creek near North Leg Road and Commerce Drive to stay in-doors due to the strong odor coming off of the unknown substance found in the area. Those in the area may smell an odor similar to a petroleum-based substance.

According to a spokesperson, Richmond County EMA is currently in the process of gaining direction from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division as to clean-up. Emergency Management is also coordinating with state and local agencies, including the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Fisheries Division.

The effort to contain the unknown substance includes setting up boons along several portions of Rocky Creek in order to keep it from moving further Southward.

Our Hazmat team was deployed to the area of North Leg Rd. and Commerce Dr. around 8:30 this morning to the report of an odor.



During the team’s inspection, they located an unknown substance in Rocky Creek.@WJBF @WRDW_WAGT @AUG_Chronicle @WFXGFOX54 pic.twitter.com/mvtM87xwiX — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) November 17, 2021