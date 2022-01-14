Residents express concerns over proposed development in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new neighborhood could be coming to North Augusta.

“The traffic on Martintown would be enormous,” The Rapids community resident John Burnett told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the project.

John Burnett has lived in The Rapids community in North Augusta for more than 30 years. He has seen the traffic change — almost overnight. “It’s picked up. It’s almost like Washington Road now over in Augusta. It’s, it’s really busy, particularly at rush hour,” Burnett said.

It’s that pick-up in traffic some in the community are concerned about. A 35-acre development off of Martintown Road, called The Falls, could be on the way. One of two entrances to the neighborhood could use the entrance to The Rapids. “It’ll be more congestion, more confusion, more traffic, which we’ve got plenty of over here right now,” Mark Melton added.

The space calls for single-family, duplexes, and apartments. It will also include retail space and a cafe. “Whoever bought it, obviously bought the land with that in mind. I’m sure. because the land wasn’t on the market that long from what I know,” Melton said.

One resident told NewsChannel 6, “I will say that I’m not happy knowing that taxes will increase, wildlife will be displaced, and traffic will increase in an area that already has issues.”

A number of people contacted Shawn on social media about the concept. The developer of the proposed development is Julian Boardman of Atlanta. “They have done business around the area. So maybe they can follow through,” another viewer told NewsChannel 6. “Problem being people are so resistant in North Augusta to progress in North Augusta,” he added. “I am not crazy about the apartment complex but love the idea of the public walking path back to Pretty Run Creek. It is all private property now,” another person said.

Local leaders tabled discussion about this proposed development last month. For now, they haven’t received any additional applications for the development. It may or may not come back up for review. “I just think it’s too much, too small of place, and I really don’t see the need for it,” Melton said. “I’m not in favor of it. I’ll put it that way,” he added.

“The apartment complex and the retail establishments we are totally against,” Burnett said. “I think it would, basically, diminish the value of our homes,” he added.