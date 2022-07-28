NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta is growing quickly, and a new neighborhood is coming to help house all those new people. “It’s just excessive growth and it’s a wonderful thing that they have done and are doing,” Almena Gilchrist told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Changes are coming to the most undeveloped land in North Augusta. “This area is growing really good. The cars and all is going too busy area. So that’s a good business is good,” Ankit Patel added.

“It’s gonna be, it’s gonna be lot of business and all that going on in this area,” Patel envisioned. The Highland Springs development will include a thousand acres of single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments. Three hundred acres will be dedicated to rental space with small shops similar to Hammond’s Ferry.

According to the U.S. Census, North Augusta has grown by more than 3 thousand people from 2010 to 2020. “They need more places for others that’s coming into the area to live,” Gilchrist said.

The Highland Springs Middle and Elementary Schools are expected to open before some of that construction is finished. “That’s a very great idea, really very great idea, because, with the way things are going on, from what I see from my perspective all over the world, people more or less are coming around this area,” Gilchrist added.

According to developers, students may have to move to different schools as the development grows. “I’m waiting for them because I want them to come as soon as possible,” Bipin Patel said.