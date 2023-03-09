NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- “this year at the recreational basketball games things changed for me I realized parents coaches fans have taken things to a different level” said Nick Bradley.

Nick Bradley is a coach and parent who attends basketball games at Riverview regularly. But he says after this year’s basketball season, he has concerns about overcrowding, and the lack of security during games.

“ and then you look around there’s 3000 people there probably on a Saturday you see how big that facility is and there’s six gems in there” said Bradley.

Bradley spoke in front of city council members Monday requesting for something to be done. Mayor Briton Williams says they’ve put in the budget to add more officers to certain games.

“ we did put in the budget to have someone right now not for the regularly basketball before our tournament basketball “ said Mayor Briton Williams, City of North Augusta.

Bradley says for years he has coached at the rec center and hoping something will change.

“fans getting out of control yelling and using profanity I’ve witnessed people threatening others and cops having to be called to make sure they do not come back into the building”

” hopefully now that it’s in the forefront nd people are talking about it i just hope it’s done I hope it’s fixed because at the end of the day it’s about the the safety of the kids that are playing these sports” said Bradley.

City officials say there’s no guarantee they will be able to get security for all games, but they’re doing the best they can.