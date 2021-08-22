Researchers seeks input from residents on wants, needs for Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) — On Saturday, August 28, residents of Johnston are being asked to participate in a town hall meeting to give their input.

The meeting is a part of a plan aimed at enhancing the economic development of the historic town.

It will take place from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Johnston Elementary school gym.

The researchers are interested in knowing information from residents that includes:
· What are the most positive things about Johnston? What do you like most about living in Johnston?
· Are there businesses or services that you need that are not located in Johnston?
· What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in Johnston?
· How would you increase the economic vitality of Johnston?

If you can’t attend, send an email to johnston2021strategicplan@gmail.com. The deadline is September 15.

Meanwhile, the study is expected to be completed in April 2022.

