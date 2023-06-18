MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Republican presidential candidate and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will be in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday for a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, according to a news release.

The town hall will begin at 5 p.m. with the doors opening at 3:30 p.m. It will take place at the John Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

The event is closed to media.

“I’m excited to welcome my friend Sean Hannity to South Carolina for an important conversation about the future of our country, my campaign for president and restoring faith in America,” Scott said in the release.

