GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — You’ll have a chance to meet a Representative and Senator in Grovetown.

Representative Jodi Lott and Senator Max Burns will participate in an event they are calling “An Hour” on Wednesday, December 15.

The event will be a live forum discussing up-to-date information on their bills and current affairs.

It will take place at 6 p.m. at Mi Rancho Restaurant at 4100 Gateway Blvd, #1 in Grovetown.