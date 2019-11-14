Reports: Police arrest alleged ‘Potomac River Rapist’ in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man who is suspected to be the “Potomac River Rapist” has been arrested after almost 30 years of hiding.

The Washington Post is reporting a man suspected in a series of rapes in the 1990s, including one death, has been arrested in Conway, according to law enforcement.

Giles Warrick, 60, of Conway, is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center and listed as a fugitive on the jail’s website. Warrick has been implicated in a series of what became known as the “Potomic River Rapist” assaults, according to the Post.

According to officials at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Warrick was denied bond Thursday morning. Mikayla Moskov, public information officer for the Horry County Police Department, confirmed Warrick is in jail but referred questions to the Washington DC Metro Police.

For a timeline of the assaults attributed by the FBI to the “Potomic River Rapist,” see the FBI report here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.