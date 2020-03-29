Reported drive-by shooting in North Augusta apartment complex; 3-year old injured

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – North Augusta public safety dispatch confirms officers are at the scene of a reported shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 this morning at the Willow Wick apartments on Bergen Road.

Witnesses say a blue Nissan circled the complex several times before opening fire. A man and 3-year old boy were both shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non life threatening.

No word on any suspects or a motive. If you know anything please contact North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

