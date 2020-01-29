Report: shots fired on Brown Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are headed to the 1200 block of Brown Rd. in reference to shots fired.

Richmond County dispatch says someone was firing shots on Brown Rd. While officers were responding, two of them crashed into each other in their patrol cars.

Dispatch says the accident was minor and both officers are okay.

There are no other details on the accident or the reported shooting at this time.

