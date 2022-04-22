AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Representative Rick Allen wrote a letter to HUD requesting an investigation into the unlivable conditions at the Bon Air apartments.

” They’re paying to live in a property that’s well-kept and they should not be short changed,” Allen said.

Residents have complained of broken A-C units, roaches, rats, and a lack of security.

Last month — during an inspection — the Augusta Fire Department found 19 code violations.

“When you’ve got 19 code violations especially when it relates to fire safety, there needs to be a sense of urgency to attend to that,” Allen said.

District 3 commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight has been pushing for change at the Bon Air Apartments for months.

” No air conditioning, paint peeling off, exposed beams in the hallway, the carpets are damp, and it smells and that’s not what we want for our citizens of Augusta, Georgia,” McKnight said

She says getting HUD’s attention is a step in the right direction.

” We are moving in a direction where we are addressing these issues whereas a year ago the issues weren’t addressed,” McKnight said.

Rep. Allen said his office is still waiting on a response from HUD.