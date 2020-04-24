Rep. Maxine Waters says her sister is dying from coronavirus

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Representative Maxine Waters says her sister has coronavirus — and she’s dying from the illness.

The California Democrat announced the news Thursday on the House floor ahead of a vote on a package worth more than $480-billion in COVID-19 response.

“I not only rise in support of this legislation, this, the enhancement act. I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus.”

