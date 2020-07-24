Rep. John Lewis to lay in repose; other funeral plans announced

(WJBF) – Six days of ceremonies will honor the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis before he is laid to rest in Georgia.

Lewis’s family says the tributes will start Saturday in his native Alabama hometown.

His body will lie in repose in Selma. Then, the Alabama state capitol.

He will also be taken across the Edmund Pettus bridge one last time before being taken to Washington D.C. to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

The events will end in Georgia.

That’s the state Lewis represented in Congress.

After a service and tribute at the capitol in Atlanta, he’ll be laid to rest at SouthView cemetery on Thursday.

