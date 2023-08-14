AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A renaming ceremony for the Augusta University Literacy Center drew a crowd of more than 100 people to the HUB for Community Innovation.

The center was renamed in honor of Dr. Paulette Harris, who founded it in 1990. Harris was the longest-tenured professor at AU until she died last year, at age 71.

Judi Wilson, Dean of the College of Education at Augusta University, says the renaming is their way of honoring a major figure in the Augusta community.

“Dr. Paulette Harris was just a beloved faculty member community member colleague. She was a personal friend of mine and a personal friend to many here in the community. She created the literacy center back in 1990, so for 33 years we have provided free literacy tutoring to children, adolescents, and adults.”

The Dr. Paulette P. Harris Literacy Center is open to the public and the services are free.