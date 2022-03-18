Augusta, GA (WJBF) > These Willow Oaks behind me have been in the Augusta Common since the park opened now almost 23 years ago, and the tree commission and some concerned citizens are saying, these trees need to stay here.

The tree commission’s emergency meeting on the proposal to remove trees from the Augusta Common was packed and not in support.

“The city of Augusta has declared a war on trees,” said on attendee.

Earlier this month commissioners discussing the problems created by the trees in the Common, the shade killing some of the turf, the roots, damaging sidewalks.

But the Tree Commission chair saying instead of removing trees, fix the sod and the sidewalk.

“Two little spots about that big, you could fix the sidewalks a whole lot better you could cut down those trees and the damage it would cause to the environment,” said Roy Simkins.

Commissioner Sean Frantom proposed the idea saying people have tripped in the common and sued, he says the idea is not to remove all the trees just the problem ones.

“If they’re dead, we’re going to have to replace them, the main thing is they need to be trimmed up we can’t put up tents at the Arts in the Heart Festival because of some of these trees there’s sightlines issues because of these trees and I only talked about one side of the Common where the stage would go the rest of the year,” said Frantom.

But some commissioners are listening to the protests coming from citizens.

“I got to listen to a good many people in there like you did and I am totally against going in and taking these trees out,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Commissioners wants to hear back from the tree commission next month, but the board is in no mood to compromise.

“I didn’t hear compromise in there today I saw 100 percent support for trees in the Common,” said Simkins.

Tree Commission Chairman Roy Simkins saying it is almost impossible to believe that a city this size does not have an arborist, a tree expert on staff, commissioner Catherine McKnight saying that s a position she would support creating in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.