AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We have some very sad news to pass along tonight, as the WJBF family is hurting right now. We lost a dear team member this week.

Marlena Wilson was our Production Manager and Executive Producer of the Means Report. She had a hand in a lot of the programming you see on NewsChannel 6, from newscasts to community affairs and lifestyle shows.

Add to that our Your Hometown Tour live broadcasts and special programs, including Christmas parades and the Border Bowl, and you get the idea that Marlena’s talents contributed to every department in the building.

She came to WJBF 17 years ago from her hometown in West Virginia. She loved her parents, her fur babies, and the Backstreet Boys. She really loved the Backstreet Boys!

Marlena had a contagious laugh and a welcoming smile. She loved encouraging people to be their best and believed in people, even when they doubted themselves. She was a talented director and producer, and a gifted writer. She liked to share her thoughts about everything from Reality TV shows to more mindful living in her blog, Laney’s Look.

Visitation will be Friday, January 6th at 1:00pm at Platt’s Funeral Home in Evans, followed by a service at 2:00. Marlena is survived by her father, Rob Wilson.