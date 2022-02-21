Remembering Catherine Vandegrift

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)– Tonight, we’re remembering an amazing woman who not only won WJBF’s prestigious Jefferson Award in 2011, but won the hearts of people around the world.

Catherine Vandegrift, many of you will think of her as the “necklace lady,” died Friday at age 98.

She started a unique ministry at First Presbyterian of Aiken 13 years ago, raising money to send baby formula to Africa. “Formula for Life” has saved the lives of more than 500 babies who were born to HIV-positive mothers and couldn’t nurse.

Catherine lived her life in service to others. She and her late husband had served as foreign missionaries and she was a retired teacher.

Her funeral is this Thursday at 1:00pm at Aiken’s First Presbyterian Church, located at 224 Barnwell Ave.