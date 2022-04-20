NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- You can sign up for a new one-of-a-kind event on the river in North Augusta.

It’s the Rockin’ and Raftin’ paddle festival.

It will feature a raft race along with lots of family-friendly activities.

People can race in any kind of water craft that you paddle, including kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and homemade rafts.

Food trucks and craft vendors will be on site. There will also be a stage with live music. The day will end with a free concert in the amphitheater featuring the Mason Jars.

The city council wanted to create an annual event on the Savannah River and asked for public input. The mayor said there were three major things people wanted to see in a new city event.

“What we said all along was, we wanted this to be driven by the citizens. This is their event. They literally have told us and voted on– these are the areas. We want to be on the water, we want music and we want food,” explained Mayor Briton Williams.

The event is a collaboration between the Augusta Rowing Club, the city of North Augusta, and North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The event is free, but if you’re racing there’s a fee of $25 for one person and $40 for tandem. The last day to register for the race is May 28th.

It is Saturday, June 4th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater.

CLICK HERE for more information.