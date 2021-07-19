Regency Mall blight debate heading to commission

An Augusta commissioner says its time to get tough on a long time city eye sore.

Commissioner John Clarke wants to use the new blight ordinance to force action at Regency Mall.

He says the long abandoned shopping complex meets the criteria to be designated as blighted.

But last week a commission committee did not recommend the proposal but it goes to the full commission on Tuesday.

“We cannot grow that section of Augusta until we do something with Regency Mall., we’ve got a blight ordinance now Regency Mall violates like 70 percent of that blight ordinance so let’s see if the city has got the teeth to go after to make them do something with that,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Under the ordinance once a property is designated blighted property taxes can be increased -7 times- until its fixed up.

For Regency Mall that means its tax bill would go from about 40 thousand dollars to about 140 thousand dollars.