AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. During this month, various programs and services are available to help reduce the risk of breast cancer.

The Georgia Department of Public Health offers programming that focuses on providing services for uninsured and underinsured Georgia residents, as well as those with large deductibles and specific income guidelines. Their program offers comprehensive exams, including measurements like height, weight, and blood pressure, as well as PAP and HPV screenings, clinical breast exams, and referrals for mammograms.

DPH and Reduce Your Risk, organization’s outreach efforts include promoting the “Know Your Lemons” campaign, which highlights the 12 signs of breast cancer to help women recognize potential symptoms. They conduct free cooking classes, support groups, and monthly walks to engage and educate women in the community.

Upcoming events include the Focus On Me event on October 14th at Maye Park, featuring resources, entertainment, and free food. On October 18th, there will be an event at the mall where the mayor will proclaim Breast Cancer Awareness Day for Augusta, with vendors, entertainment, and more.

To get involved or attend these events, individuals can reach out to Reduce Your Risk via email at ReduceYourRiskInc@gmail.com, follow them on Facebook at Reduce Your Risk Inc., or contact Lisa Ann Wheeler at the Health Department at 706-513-1033. These initiatives aim to raise awareness, provide support, and empower women in the fight against breast cancer.