Reduced pot penalty approved for Georgia beach community

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man smokes a joint in Eugene, Oregon on March 22, 2016. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Possessing a small amount of marijuana is no longer a crime in the coastal city that’s home to Georgia’s largest public beach.

The city council on Tybee Island recently approved an ordinance that imposes a civil fine of $150 for possession an ounce or less of marijuana.

It used to be a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

The Savannah Morning News reports that Tybee Island joins at least a dozen other Georgia cities and counties _ including Atlanta and Savannah _ that have similarly rolled back pot penalties when dealing with minor amounts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories