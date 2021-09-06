Reduced pot penalty approved for Georgia beach community

A man smokes a joint in Eugene, Oregon on March 22, 2016. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Possessing a small amount of marijuana is no longer a crime in the coastal city that’s home to Georgia’s largest public beach.

The city council on Tybee Island recently approved an ordinance that imposes a civil fine of $150 for possession an ounce or less of marijuana.

It used to be a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

The Savannah Morning News reports that Tybee Island joins at least a dozen other Georgia cities and counties _ including Atlanta and Savannah _ that have similarly rolled back pot penalties when dealing with minor amounts.