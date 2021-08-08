Redistricting hearing to be held at Aiken Tech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – On Thursday, August 12, a redistricting meeting will be held at Aiken Technical College in Graniteville.

The General Assembly is preparing to use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts, and seven U.S. House districts. The data lawmakers need to draw the new maps should come out later this month.

Senators are asking citizens to talk about what they want and don’t want to be done when the maps are drawn because the detailed Census data has not been released.

The panel of four Republican senators and three Democrats will take testimony both in-person and online at https://redistricting.scsenate.gov.

If you are not able to attend a public hearing, you may still submit information to the subcommittee by mail at P.O. Box 142, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or email at redistricting@scsenate.gov.

South Carolina added nearly 500,000 people from 2010 to 2020 to become the 23rd largest state in the U.S. with 5.1 million people, according to the Census.