ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross announced that they will be testing for COVID-19 antibodies in blood donations. Antibody testing indicates if the donor’s immune system produced antibodies to COVID following vaccination or infection.

The Red Cross says that COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. They are not testing donors to diagnose illness.

The Red Cross began testing for antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the Red Cross stopped.

With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients. The Red Cross is resuming this program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment.

The Red Cross blood supply remains low and is still asking for blood donations. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).