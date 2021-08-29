Red Cross deploys some Georgians and Augusta in the Louisiana Hurricane Relief

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- More than 600 American Red cross workers now being deployed to the gulf coast.

23 are from Georgia and four from Augusta. Executive Director, Susan Everett, says dozens of shelters have been opened across Louisiana to house more than 10 thousand people, who may be impacted by Hurricane Ida.

In addition to that, the Red Cross has truckloads of extra cots, blankets, and comfort kits, along with some 68,000 ready-to-eat meals arriving in Louisiana and Mississippi today. Everett anticipates deploying more volunteers to help.