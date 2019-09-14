Red Cross assisting family following fire in Blackville, South Carolina

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A family in Blackville, South Carolina is receiving help from the American Red Cross after their home was damaged by fire.

The Blackville Fire Department responded to the blaze on Oak Avenue.

The Red Cross is helping one adult and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

September is National Preparedness Month and the Red Cross is asking people to take two simple steps that can help save lives: check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home.