AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Studio 220 Films’ ‘The First Step’ is premiering in Augusta this month.

The black-tie affair is scheduled for Saturday, January 20 at 6 p.m. at the Imperial Theater.

The faith-based film is about a family facing tragedy and taking the first step toward recovery.

There will be a red carpet event.

General Admission tickets are $20 and VIP Tickets are $40.

You can purchase them, here: https://faithwalk-ministries.ticketleap.com/the-first-step-red-carpet-movie-premiere/dates/Jan-20-2024_at_0600PM

Directors and co-owners Jerry and Julie Loncon joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss the inspiration behind the film, its message of hope, and the real challenges faced by Christians.