THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — A Record Clearing Expungement Ceremony will be held Saturday, December 2nd from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Thomson.

It will be in the community room at the East Georgia Housing Authority in Thomson located at 219 Pecan Avenue.

Deputy Barry Whitfield and staff with the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division will be assisting individuals with restricting an sealing (expungement) of criminal history resolved out of McDuffie Superior Court.

Registration is required – you can email Barry.Whitfield@thomson-mcduffie.gov.