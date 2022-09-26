GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones made public Sunday night a Facebook post alerting the public that the bathrooms at Goodale Park, located 5207 Wrightsboro Road, received “substantial damage” during the weekend and vowing that the person or persons will “be prosecuted to the maximum extent allowed.”



According to Grovetown Department of Public Safety, there is good surveillance at the facility and their Office is currently reviewing the footage and have determined that the damage at the park took place Sunday, September 25th.





Photos Courtesy of Grovetown Department Public Safety

This park was recently renovated at the beginning of 2022.



Sadly, the facilities at this particular park, said Grovetown Department of Public Safety, have been the subject of repeat vandalism in the past.

Investigators are encouraging those in the public who feel they may have information related to this incident to come forward and stress that anyone can remain anonymous within the confines of the law and can reach out with information in the case at this number: (706) 863-1212.