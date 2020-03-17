Reba McEntire postpones her mother’s funeral ‘indefinitely’ amid coronavirus fears

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 , file photo, Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the 54th annual Grammy Awards on in Los Angeles. More than 20 years after a plane crash that killed seven members of her band and her tour manager, Reba McEntire has come a long way since divorcing her first husband and firing her manager in the late ’80s because they didn’t believe she could go any farther in the male-dominated country music industry. McEntire is now a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has sold more than 55 million albums worldwide, and charted 63 top 10 hits. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

(ABC News) – Country superstar Reba McEntire has been forced to postpone her mother’s funeral and burial “indefinitely,” she announced Monday.

In a statement shared to Instagram, McEntire wrote that her family gave the decision “much thought and careful consideration,” and want to “celebrate her life when it is safe for everyone to attend.”

The singer’s mother, Jacqueline, died March 14 at the age of 93.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today,” the 64-year-old wrote in a lengthy emotional eulogy on her personal Instagram. “She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him.”

Reba also included a recent family photo of a smiling Jacqueline surrounded by her four children, Susie, Pake, Alice and — of course — Reba.MORE: Kelly Clarkson delivers adoring speech in honor of country music icon Reba McEntire: ‘Thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids’

“She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends,” continued the “Fancy” singer. “She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us.”

“We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories,” Reba continued before directing fans to donate to the “Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund,” instead of sending flowers.

The tribute and the family photo tugged on many heartstrings, causing friends and fans to flood the comments section to express their condolences.

“We are all sending so much love to you and your family Reba. What an amazing lady your mama raised,” wrote Kristin Chenoweth, while fellow country star Martina McBride sweetly commented, “Praying for you and your family Reba. Love you.”

