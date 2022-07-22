AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On July 5th, the Rooks family were traveling at a high rate of speed when Deputy Timothy Smith observed their vehicle.

Deputy Smith later stopped the vehicle and learned Mrs. Rooks was in active labor.

Deputy Smith provided an escort for the Rooks family to the hospital where Mrs. Rooks later gave birth to baby Cameryn at 7:06 a.m.







The Rooks family were thankful for Deputy Smith’s kindness and attention to detail during the traffic stop and wanted Deputy Smith to meet baby Cameryn.

Deputy Smith and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office extended their Congratulations to the Rooks family on the successful birth of baby Cameryn, and provided the family with gifts.