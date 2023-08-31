NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – People impacted Idalia are speaking out tonight, and local construction companies are stepping in to help.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported to 20 calls in the North Augusta area for downed trees as Idalia roared through the area.

“They’re pretty fast,” Becky Jones said.

On East Buena Vista Avenue, one fallen tree blocked the entryway into a neighborhood.

“Folks in the area probably saw some of our crews out working ahead of the storm this week. They were doing things like cleaning our ditches and storm drains, making sure that we were as ready as we could be,” S.C. DOT Department of Public Engagement Kelly Moore said.

Idalia made its mark on this area Wednesday, and even though the storm left behind cooler temperatures, it also left damage.

“It just… I didn’t know what had happened, and then, I came out to the mailbox and said, ‘oh my gosh, this just fell on the house,’” Jones said.

Jenna Duggan lives on Hillside Drive and was alarmed after hearing the bang of her front yard tree hitting her roof, Wednesday.

“We open up the door, and the tree was at our front door.”

Leaders with South Carolina DOT say their main goal in helping is safety.

“We are always prepared for the worst, we hope for the best, and our crews get out there as quickly as they can and really take a lot of pride in supporting the community and helping South Carolinians travel safely,” Moore said.