RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has released a statement in regards to the safety of students, families, and patrons during the football season.
The statement reads as follows:
“Richmond County School System Safety and Security are working closely with the RichmondRichmond County School System
County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that our students, families and fans continue to enjoy football
games safely. We are also reviewing safety plans for upcoming homecoming activities
sponsored by booster clubs and alumni associations to ensure that school alumni and families
reconnecting with high school friends during homecoming tailgating activities are gathering
with adequate security to help keep them safe.”
This comes after the Laney High School football game shooting on Friday, and the Josey High School homecoming shooting on Saturday.