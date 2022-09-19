RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has released a statement in regards to the safety of students, families, and patrons during the football season.

The statement reads as follows:

“Richmond County School System Safety and Security are working closely with the Richmond

County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that our students, families and fans continue to enjoy football

games safely. We are also reviewing safety plans for upcoming homecoming activities

sponsored by booster clubs and alumni associations to ensure that school alumni and families

reconnecting with high school friends during homecoming tailgating activities are gathering

with adequate security to help keep them safe.” Richmond County School System

This comes after the Laney High School football game shooting on Friday, and the Josey High School homecoming shooting on Saturday.