RCSO wants to question a man in an Arson case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking Christopher Guy.
Guy is wanted for questioning regarding an Arson that occurred on the 1800 block of Haverhill Court on July 4th.
The 37-year old is wanted by the RCSO for questioning only in the incident.
If you know anything about the incident or where Guy may be, contact the RCSO.
